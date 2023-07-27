The death anniversary of Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam, popularly known as APJ Abdul Kalam, is observed every year on July 27. Kalam, the 11th President of India, passed away on July 27, 2015, due to cardiac arrest while delivering a lecture at the Indian Institute of Management, Shillong. Thousands, including national-level dignitaries, attended Kalam’s funeral ceremony in Rameswaram, where he was buried with full state honours. Kalam, who was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu, was an aerospace scientist and a phenomenal teacher. He also worked with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). APJ Abdul Kalam Quotes: Memorable Words of India’s Missile Man.

During his tenure as the President from 2002 to 2007, Kalam was believed to be an instrumental force behind the development of Agni and Prithvi missiles. He was widely referred to as the 'People's President' and ‘Missile Man of India’. His vision of empowering youth and promoting education remains relevant today.

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2023 Date

APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary 2023 will be observed on Thursday, July 27. Remembering ‘Missile Man of India’ Who Also Earned Title of ‘People’s President’.

APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary Significance

The contribution of APJ Abdul Kalam to science, technology, and education made him one of the most beloved and inspirational figures in India and also across the world. He continues to inspire countless individuals even after his death. India was in grief after the news of Kalam's death broke out. The Government of India declared a seven-day state mourning period as a mark of respect. On his death anniversary, people organise various events, seminars and highlight his achievements in the field of science and research.

Dr Kalam also authored numerous books, including the famous Wings of Fire and Ignited Minds, which inspired children and adults alike to pursue their dreams.

