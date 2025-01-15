Several political leaders took to X to wish countrymen on Indian Army Day, celebrated annually on January 15 to honour the founding of the Indian Army and the transition to Indian leadership after independence. The day commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the nation. Leaders across the country extended Sena Diwas greetings, saluting the courage and commitment of the armed forces. Army Day serves as a reminder of the selfless service of the Indian Army, fostering a deep sense of patriotism among citizens. Ceremonies, parades, and tributes are held nationwide to celebrate the legacy of valour and discipline that defines the Indian Army. The day unites the nation in gratitude for those who protect its sovereignty and security. Army Day 2025 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Army Day 2025 Wishes

Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath Salute Soldiers on Indian Army Day 

Indian Army Day 2025 Wishes

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)