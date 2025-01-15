Several political leaders took to X to wish countrymen on Indian Army Day, celebrated annually on January 15 to honour the founding of the Indian Army and the transition to Indian leadership after independence. The day commemorates the bravery and sacrifices of soldiers who dedicate their lives to safeguarding the nation. Leaders across the country extended Sena Diwas greetings, saluting the courage and commitment of the armed forces. Army Day serves as a reminder of the selfless service of the Indian Army, fostering a deep sense of patriotism among citizens. Ceremonies, parades, and tributes are held nationwide to celebrate the legacy of valour and discipline that defines the Indian Army. The day unites the nation in gratitude for those who protect its sovereignty and security. Army Day 2025 Date in India: Know Significance of the Day When KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Army.

Army Day 2025 Wishes

#ArmyDay 2025 Indian Army today celebrates the 77th #ArmyDay with unwavering resolve & commitment to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Nation. On this solemn occasion, we also pay homage to the #Bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in the service… pic.twitter.com/69KLE7jNO2 — ADG PI - INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) January 15, 2025

थल सेना दिवस पर सभी भारतीय सैनिकों के साहस, शौर्य और पराक्रम को कोटि-कोटि नमन करता हूँ। यह दिन भारतीय सेना की वीरता से परिपूर्ण गाथाओं और कर्तव्यनिष्ठा पर गर्व और सम्मान करने का दिन है। मातृभूमि की रक्षा के प्रति हमारे जवानों की निःस्वार्थ सेवा और समर्पण पर सभी देशवासियो को… pic.twitter.com/QwFBtpkKty — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) January 15, 2025

Nitin Gadkari, Yogi Adityanath Salute Soldiers on Indian Army Day

साहस, शौर्य, पराक्रम एवं अनुशासन की परिचायक भारतीय सेना के सैनिकों, उनके परिजनों व प्रदेश वासियों को 'सेना दिवस' की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं! माँ भारती के सम्मान और संप्रभुता को अक्षुण्ण रखने वाली भारतीय सेना की कर्तव्यनिष्ठा व त्याग की भावना पर हमें गर्व है। जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/0c7oD5jjxD — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 15, 2025

Indian Army Day 2025 Wishes

On Indian Army Day, we honour the courage, dedication, and sacrifices of our brave soldiers who safeguard our nation's borders. Their selfless service and sacrifices inspire us to stand united and strong. A million salutes to our heroes! Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/NCopag7DrR — Congress (@INCIndia) January 15, 2025

This Indian Army Day , I salute every soldier of the Indian army who selflessly devotes his life for the safety and pride of the nation. We will always remain indebted to these real heroes for the peace we enjoy while they guard our borders.#IndianArmyDay pic.twitter.com/5nF5jZMzoy — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) January 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)