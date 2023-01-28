Bhishma Ashtami is a Hindu festival dedicated to Bhishma from the Indian epic Mahabharata. He was also known as ‘Ganga Putr Bhism’ or ‘Bhishma Pitamaha’ and it is believed that he departed from his body and attained Moksha on this day. It is usually observed on the Ashtami Tithi of the Shukla Paksha (bright fortnight of the moon) of the month of Magha in the Hindu calendar and will be observed on January 28, 2023. The rituals of this day include taking the Bhishma Ashtami Snan or holy bath in holy rivers and offering boiled rice and sesame seeds to the Ganga River. People believe that by observing these rituals, they can get rid of the cycle of birth and death and attain Moksha. Share these Bhishma Ashtami 2023 images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages on this auspicious day. Narmada Jayanti 2023 Date & Significance: Know History, Rituals and Celebrations Related to the Birth Anniversary of River Narmada.

