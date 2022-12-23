Chaudhary Charan Singh was a farmer leader and also India’s fifth Prime Minister. He started off as a farmer before earning a seat in the government. He worked very hard for the development of villages and also fought for the rights of farmers. This is why his birth anniversary on December 23 every year is observed as Kisan Diwas or National Farmers Day. This day creates awareness about the importance of farmers in our everyday lives, who form the backbone of our economy. On Chaudhary Charan Singh’s birth anniversary in 2022, share these beautiful tributes paid by netizens as quotes, messages, images and HD wallpapers with everyone you know. Kisan Diwas 2022 Date and Significance: Know History of National Farmer’s Day in India Marking Chaudhary Charan Singh’s Birth Anniversary.

Chaudhary Charan Singh Birth Anniversary 2022 Images

Kisan msheaa Chaudhary Charan Singh ji jayanti pr sat sat Naman 🙏🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Xs1FuC139A — Gaurav Chaudhary (@GauravC61395743) December 23, 2022

Happy National Farmers Day

Many important events are recorded on the date of 23 December in the history of the country and the world. Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth Prime Minister of the country, was born on this day. It is celebrated as 'Kisan Diwas'. #Chowdhry_Charan_Singh_is_immortal pic.twitter.com/x8kpYglLnc — Anil Jha (@AnilJha58772137) December 23, 2022

Tributes Paid By Netizens

Today is #NationalFarmersDay. Day to recognise their contribution.Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh was a champion of the Indian farmers. In this birth centenary year, I pay my respects to a leader who served India in various capacities. pic.twitter.com/dj5Yv7gj2n — sharma_koshik (@sharmakoshik1) December 23, 2022

Chaudhary Charan Singh Birth Anniversary

Chaudhary Charan Singh ji ki jayanti par naman pic.twitter.com/NmLIxpvhVB — Virender Saroha (@Virendrasaroha) December 23, 2022

Tributes to The Former PM

Former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh (चौधरी चरण सिंह) was a champion of the Indian farmers. In this birth centenary year, I pay my respects to a leader who served India in various capacities.#nationalfarmersday 🌷#राष्ट्रीय_किसान_दिवस#किसान_दिवस#KisanDiwas pic.twitter.com/4CyqWK7ohN — Ritu Sharma (पंडिताईन जी) (@Rastravadi_Ritu) December 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)