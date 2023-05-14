Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj also known as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Bhosale, was the eldest son of the great Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Born on May 14, 1657, this year marks the 366th birth anniversary of the great Marathi leader who ruled the Maratha kingdom for nine years. Here are some HD wallpapers, wishes and messages in Marathi that you can send on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023. Know Legends About The Great Maratha Ruler's Connection With South Indian Dish 'Sambar.'

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Images

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Wallpapers

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti Wishes Wallpaper

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Photos

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Images

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Messages in Marathi

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Images

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 HD Wallpaper

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Wallpaper

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Pictures

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti 2023 Photos

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)