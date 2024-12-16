In a spectacular display of devotion, over 1 lakh oil lamps were lit up at Aadiyogi during the Karthigai Deepam Festival, creating a mesmerizing sight on the evening of the festival. The grand event, held at the Isha Yoga Center, drew thousands of devotees who gathered to celebrate the festival with prayers and rituals. The devotees, both from Coimbatore and other parts of the state, participated in the event with great fervour. The breathtaking scene of over 1 lakh lamps lit against the backdrop of Aadiyogi, the towering statue of Lord Shiva, left many in awe. Karthigai Deepam 2024 Date and Shubh Muhurat: Know Significance About the Lighting of the Karthigai Deepam To Celebrate the Festival.

Over 1 Lakh Lamps Illuminate Aadiyogi at Karthigai Deepam Festival

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu: Over 1 lakh lamps lit up Aadiyogi on the occassion of Karthigai Deepam Festival. Source: Isha Yoga Foundation

