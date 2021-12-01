List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on December 1, 2021:
1. World AIDS Day
2. BSF Raising Day
3. National Christmas Lights Day
4. Romania National Day
5. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting
6. Universal Human Rights Month
7. National Peppermint Bark Day
8. National Package Protection Day
9. Bifocals at the Monitor Liberation Day
10. Commemoration Day
11. Eat a Red Apple Day
12. National Handwashing Awareness Week
13. National Cookie Cutter Week
14. Month of Giving
15. National Tie Month
16. National Write a Business Plan Month
17. Operation Santa Paws
18. Safe Toys and Gifts Month
19. Spiritual Literacy Month
20. Worldwide Food Service Safety Month
21. National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention MonthWorld AIDS Day
