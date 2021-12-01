List of Festivals and Events Celebrated on December 1, 2021:

1. World AIDS Day

2. BSF Raising Day

3. National Christmas Lights Day

4. Romania National Day

5. Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting

6. Universal Human Rights Month

7. National Peppermint Bark Day

8. National Package Protection Day

9. Bifocals at the Monitor Liberation Day

10. Commemoration Day

11. Eat a Red Apple Day

12. National Handwashing Awareness Week

13. National Cookie Cutter Week

14. Month of Giving

15. National Tie Month

16. National Write a Business Plan Month

17. Operation Santa Paws

18. Safe Toys and Gifts Month

19. Spiritual Literacy Month

20. Worldwide Food Service Safety Month

21. National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention MonthWorld AIDS Day

