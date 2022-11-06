Dev Diwali is also called the ‘Diwali of Gods’ and is usually observed on the full moon of the Kartik month or on Kartik Purnima. People celebrate this day by decorating their houses with oil lamps and Rangolis to mark this auspicious occasion. The riverfront of the Ganges is lit with millions of earthen lamps on this day to welcome the Hindu Gods who are said to descend to the earth to bathe in the Ganges during this time. Dev Deepawali is a grand celebration, especially in the temples of Varanasi, which observe a Maha Aarti during the Pradoshakal Dev Deepawali Muhurat on this day. On Dev Deepawali 2022, here are greetings, Dev Diwali wishes, WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpaper and SMS that you can share with your loved ones on this day. Dev Deepawali 2022 Date & Shubh Muhurat: From Significance to Holy Rituals For Diwali of the Gods, Everything to Know About Dev Diwali in Varanasi.

