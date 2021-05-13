Happy Eid al-Fitr! Eid is also known as Mithi (sweet) Eid and is a sacred festival of Muslims. Eid is celebrated on the first date of 10th Shawwal after the month of Ramadan, although the date of Eid is determined by looking at the moon. To celebrate the day, if you are looking for the latest Mehandi/mehndi designs to try out, we have some Arabic, Indian, Rajasthani & Floral Trail Mehandi designs for you!

Eid Mehendi Design Video:

