Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes Take Over Twitter Timeline!

#EidMubarak to all our pupils, families, alumni and supporters who will be celebrating #EidAlFitr, the close of Ramadan, this evening! pic.twitter.com/LCoFIwdmFT — Royal National Children’s SpringBoard Foundation (@RNCSF17) May 12, 2021

People Share Eid al-Fitr Messages, Chand Mubarak Greetings and HD Images

“The time has come for every soul to purify heart. For every person to begin a new life. For us to let all mistakes forgiven, forgotten. Amen. Happy Eid Mubarak”#EidMubarak #EidAlFitr — PuNation_INA🇮🇩🇹🇭 (@PUNATION_INA) May 12, 2021

United Nations Share Eid Mubarak Wishes

عيد مبارك#EidMubarak! Wishing all those who are celebrating a happy, safe and peaceful #EidalFitr! pic.twitter.com/1zz9fwoGU3 — United Nations (@UN) May 12, 2021

A Heartfelt Reminder!

I'll try to forgive myself this year 💛 #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/iIUJsv9bTC — Ida 💫 finishing comms! (@sulkycatz) May 12, 2021

Eid Mubarak Everyone!

Happy #EidMubarak to all my muslim fellows! sending all my love and good wishes to you all on this #eid . stay safe and don't forget to pray to your Almighty ✨🌙 #EidAlFitr pic.twitter.com/nHTgaZekUX — ra 🥭 (@cataloupie) May 12, 2021

Watch Video: Eid Mubarak 2021 Wishes

