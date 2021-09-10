Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 is celebrated on September 10, 2021, Friday. And for the next ten days in Maharashtra, Ganeshotsav will be celebrated during which several famous Ganesha mandals in Mumbai and Pune place Lord Ganesh idols such as Andhericha Raja, Lalbaugcha Raja, Khetwadi Cha Raja and more. Before the pandemic, these mandals would attract lakhs and lakhs of visitors to catch a glimpse of the elephant-headed god and worship him. However, amid the pandemic, the visiting physically is discouraged prioritising the safety of public health. Nevertheless, the organisers have ensured to do virtual celebrations and provide devotees to do digital darshan. Bringing you all the information on Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Digital Darshan, Online Aarti, Ganesh Chaturthi live streaming, Ganesh Chaturthi live video today and so on. Best Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Wishes & HD Images: Greetings, GIF Messages, WhatsApp Status, Quotes and SMS To Celebrate During Ganeshotsav.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Online Darshan From Home

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 From Home! Check Details of Guidelines And Live Online Darshan Links For Mumbai's Lalbaugcha Raja And Other Popular Ganpati Pandals Across India#GaneshChaturthi2021 #LiveDarshan #GanpatiUtsav #lalbaughcharaja #Ganeshotsav https://t.co/UgaBgFJkLx — LatestLY (@latestly) September 9, 2021

