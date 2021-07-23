Guru Purnima is an important festival observed in India by Hindus, Buddhists and Jains on the full moon day (Purnima) in the Hindu month of Ashadha (June–July). The day is traditionally celebrated to honour one's chosen spiritual teachers, mentors or guides. One devotional song or Sanskrit mantra that is commonly recited on Guru Purnima is “Guru Brahma Guru Vishnu Guru Devo Maheshwara”. You will find the meaning of the song as well.

Watch Video of ‘Guru Brahma Guru Vishnu Guru Devo Maheshwara’:

‘Guru Brahma Guru Vishnu Guru Devo Maheshwara’ Meaning in Hindi

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)