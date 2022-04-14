Vishu is the celebration of the first day of the Medam month and is also celebrated as the Kerala New Year. The festival date is set according to the Solar cycle and also celebrates the balance that one wants from life and also brings in new hope and new aspirations. Vishnu Kani is a very important aspect of the celebrations, it is a display made up of flowers, fruits, vegetables and jewellery and more essential items that each have a deep meaning and symbolize different things. Vishu 2022 will be celebrated on April 15 this year. We have curated lovely Happy Vishu 2022 messages, Happy Vishu greetings, Happy Kerala New Year greetings, Vishu Ashamsakal images, Vishu Ashamsakal HD wallpapers, Lord Krishna photos, yellow flower photos and Vishu images that you can pass on to family and friends to wish them on Vishu. Vishu 2022: Know Significance of Vishu Kani and Sadhya, History and Celebrations Related to Kerala New Year.

Vishu is one of the auspicious occasions, the new year promises new growth and new aspirations. It is also a day to express gratitude to the elders and seek their blessings. Have a look at these messages and greetings that you can send to your family and friends!

Wishes on Vishu 2022

Whatsapp Message Reads: May the Joyous Moments of Vishu Continue for the Rest of the Year and Fill Your Life With Great Abundance!

Whatsapp Message Reads: Vishu Promises A New Beginning and a Fresh Start. May This Vishu Also Bring New Hopes to Your Life!

Whatsapp Status Reads Happy Vishu 2022! Let This Be a Delightful Year, Filled With Delightful Year, Filled With Delightful Things in Each of Its Days.

Whatsapp Message Reads: Let This Vishu Give You the Strength To Do All That You Dreamed To Do During Last Year but Didn't Dare To Do. Happy Vishu 2022!

Whatsapp Message Reads: May This Vishu Be a Day of New Beginnings in Every Way. Happy Vishu 2022!

Wishing everyone celebrating this lovely day a very Happy Vishu. May Lord Krishna bless one and all with much happiness, prosperity and peace. Let this day start a new happy chapter in your life that's full of everything wonderful. Happy Vishu 2022!

