Every year on the 15th of August, India celebrates its Independence Day. This year, Independence Day 2021 or 75th Independence Day will be commemorated on Sunday. One of the three national festivals along with Republic Day on January 26 and Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Independence Day is celebrated with much fun and fervour countrywide. The day is marked with the Indian Prime Minister’s speech and flag hoisting ceremony at the Red Fort. Schools and colleges hold special functions and events to ring in the day. In addition to all of this, people exchange happy greetings, which is why we bring you a list of the latest Independence Day 2021 wishes, Swatantrata Diwas quotes, Happy 75th Independence Day images and HD wallpapers to celebrate the day. Best Independence Day 2021 Wishes, Greetings & WhatsApp Messages: Send Swatantrata Diwas HD Images, Patriotic Quotes, SMS and GIFs on August 15.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Glory of Independence Day Be With Us Forever. Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom in Mind, Faith in Our Heart, Memories in Our Souls. Let’s Salute the Nation on Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Our Freedom Fighters Went Through Countless Sufferings To Give Us Our Freedom. August 15 Is a Day To Remember and Honour Them. Have a Happy Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: We All Are So Different, but There Is One Thing That Unites Us and It’s Independence. We Should Honour It and Never Forget How Hard It Was To Get It. Enjoy This Beautiful Independence Day!

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Should Not Let Anything Divide the Idea of India. Happy Independence Day!

How to Download Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers?

Apart from Independence Day wishes, messages, greetings, quotes, SMS, GIFs, images and wallpapers, you can also get your hands on the latest WhatsApp Stickers. HERE is the download link for Independence Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers.

