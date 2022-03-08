International Women’s Day is observed on March 8 every year to celebrate the achievements of women and to bring attention to their issues. Many leaders and politicians have marked the occasion by taking to Twitter and wishing all the women out there.

Check Tweet:

Greetings on the International Women’s Day! Women are making exemplary contributions in all walks of life. Let us recommit ourselves to ensure their safety and dignity and to provide opportunities to each of them to pursue their dreams and aspirations. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 8, 2022

PM Narendra Modi Saluted Nari Shakti and Their Accomplishments in Diverse Fields:

On Women’s Day, I salute our Nari Shakti and their accomplishments in diverse fields. The Government of India will keep focusing on women empowerment through its various schemes with an emphasis on dignity as well as opportunity. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 8, 2022

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Greeted Women All Over World:

On International Women’s Day, my heartiest greetings to women all over the world. You make us proud. Without your contribution, society would not have advanced to where it is now.(1/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 8, 2022

Tweet by Arvind Kejriwal:

अंतर्राष्ट्रीय महिला दिवस के अवसर पर मैं सम्पूर्ण नारी शक्ति को नमन करता हूं। एक बेहतर समाज के निर्माण में महिला शक्ति का समर्पण और योगदान हमेशा हम सबको गौरवान्वित करता है। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 8, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)