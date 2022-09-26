The Mysore Dasara is a ten-day state observance that is celebrated during Navaratri in the Indian state of Karnataka. Also known as the Royal Festival due to its ebullient vibes, the event consists of a myriad of cultural activities like dance, music, food mela and processions to attending the various exhibitions. The most famous sight you can't miss is the breathtaking view of the Mysore Palace, also known as Amba Vilas Palace, which glamours up lakhs of lightbulbs on the events at a particular time. Mysore Dasara 2022 will start with nine nights called Navaratri that will begin on Monday, 26 September and will last till Vijayadashami which will be marked on Wednesday, 5 October. Check out stunning images of Mysore Palace below. Know How Karnataka Celebrates the 10-Day Festival of Mysuru Dusshera During Navratri (Watch Video).

Mysore Palace Illumination:

Mysore Palace (Photo Credits: Flickr)

Amba Vilas Palace Pictures

Mysore Palace Wallpaper (Photo Credits: Pixahive)

What A View!

Amba Vilas Palace (Photo Credits: Max Pixel)

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)