Dedicated to young voters, National Voters' Day is observed every year on 25th January to facilitate the participation of youth in the electoral process. The day is also observed to mark the anniversary of the foundation of the Election Commission of India on 25 January 1950. New voters are felicitated and handed over their Elector Photo Identity Card (EPIC) in the National Voters Day events. As the country celebrates its 12th Voters' Day, netizens are tweeting quotes, NVD wishes and their thoughts and opinions on the Right to Vote. National Voters Day 2022 Greetings & Quotes: Slogans, WhatsApp Messages, HD Images With Thoughts On Voters' Rights To Send on 25th January.

Your one vote has the power to build a New India. On National Voters’ Day, we urge all eligible voters to get registered in voter list in order to exercise their right to vote and strengthen our vibrant democracy.@ABVPVoice@abvpkashiprantpic.twitter.com/PGtq8RT01i — प्रकाश काशी (@pkkashi221308) January 25, 2022

The main purpose of the NVD celebration is to encourage, facilitate and maximise enrolment especially for the new voters. Dedicated to the voters of the country the day is utilized to spread awareness among voters and for promoting informed participation in the electoral process pic.twitter.com/JjBNNzYt4O — Gaurav Gupta (@gaurabb___) January 25, 2022

Today National voters Day . Greetings to everyone on the occasion the national voters Day . 🙏#National voters day 2022 pic.twitter.com/Aud8kDZHnM — Kapil Borah (@KapilBo32891249) January 25, 2022

National Voters' Day is being celebrated across the country today. According to the Indian Constitution, the people are the foundation of this unique democracy, where the people elect the government.🙏🙏#NationalVotersDay_2022 pic.twitter.com/irJEYS3xeq — Dinesh Singh 🎯 (@DineshSingh1627) January 25, 2022

