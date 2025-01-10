Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, also known as Vaikuntha Ekadashi or Mukkoti Ekadashi, is an auspicious and significant Hindu observance. It is celebrated with a lot of joy, faith, devotion, and enthusiasm. The day is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, who is worshipped during the observance. Devotees visit temples and seek divine blessings. Tulsi leaves, sweets, and fruits are offered as Prasad. Many also observe a fast on this day, as it is believed that fasting on Pausha Putrada Ekadashi helps one attain moksha and reach heaven. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 falls on Friday, January 10. To celebrate the day, share Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 wishes and messages, Vaikuntha Ekadashi greetings and quotes, and Mukkoti Ekadashi wallpapers and images. You can easily download them for free online and send them to your loved ones through WhatsApp or Facebook. When Is Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025? Know Date, Parana Time, Ekadashi Tithi, Puja Rituals and Significance To Worship Lord Vishnu.

