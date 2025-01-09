Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is an auspicious occasion dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu. The Pausha Putrada Ekadashi day falls on the 11th lunar day, also known as Ekadashi, of the fortnight of the waxing moon in the Hindu month of Pausha, which corresponds to the month of December or January in the Gregorian calendar. Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 falls on Friday, January 10, 2025. The Parana time is on the next day, i.e. on January 11 from 07:14 AM to 08:21 AM. This Pausha Putrada Ekadashi is more popular in North India, while other states give more importance to the Shravana one. January 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Check Dates of Important Events in the First Month of the Year.

On Parana Day, the Dwadashi End Moment is at 08:21 AM. According to Drikpanchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 12:22 PM on January 09 and end at 10:19 AM on Jan 10. This day is known as Pausha Putrada Ekadashi, to differentiate it from the other Putrada Ekadashi in Shravana, also called Shravana Putrada Ekadashi, which falls in July–August month. Scroll down to know more about Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 date, puja rituals, shubh muhurat and the significance of the sacred day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Date

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 falls on Friday, January 10, 2025.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi 2025 Tithi and Parana Time

According to Drikpanchang, the Ekadashi Tithi begins at 12:22 PM on January 09 and end at 10:19 AM on Jan 10.

The Parana time is on January 11 from 07:14 AM to 08:21 AM.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Puja Rituals

Married couples who long for a son fast and pray to Lord Vishnu on the day of Putrada Ekadashi.

Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a bath and wear clean clothes. They place a picture or statue of Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi on the altar.

Devotees offer fruits, flowers, sweets, and tulsi leaves to Lord Vishnu and pray for children’s, prosperity, and well-being.

On this day, devotees recite the Vishnu Sahasranama, a hymn with a thousand names of Vishnu.

Couples also worship the deity for well-being for their children.

Devotees may observe a fast without water (nirjala fast) or eat fruits and water (phalahar). Grains, beans, cereals, and certain vegetables and spices are avoided on this day.

On this day, devotees should visit a nearby Vishnu temple. They should break their fast after sunrise on the day following the Ekadashi fast.

Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Significance

The Bhavishya Purana reveals the tale of Putrada Ekadashi as told by the god Krishna to the king Yudhishthira. On the day of Pausha Putrada Ekadashi vrat, married couples observe a fast and worship Lord Vishnu for a son. A son is considered entirely important in Hindu society as he takes care of the parents in their old age in life and by offering shradh ensures wellbeing of his parents in the afterlife.

Putrada Ekadashi day is especially observed by Vaishnavas, followers of Lord Vishnu. While each Ekadashi is prescribed for certain goals, the goal of having sons is so great that two Putrada (giver of sons) Ekadashis are devoted to it.

