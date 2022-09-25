Happy Rosh Hashanah! Also called 'Head of the Year', Rosh Hashanah marks the beginning of the Jewish New Year (this year is 5783 Hebrew Year) which is celebrated for two days by Jews around the world. Rosh Hashanah 2022 begins on September 25, Sunday, which will go on till the nightfall of September 27, Tuesday. Rosh Hoshanah begins with the sound of a shofar, an instrument made from a ram's horns. Symbolic food is also prepared during the two-day observance of Rosh Hashanah. Begin the Jewish New Year by sharing heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp greetings & Happy Rosh Hashanah messages with close ones. Download Rosh Hashanah 2022 images and HD wallpapers for free online. Rosh Hashanah 2022 Wishes & Shana Tova Greetings: WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Share With Loved Ones on Jewish New Year.

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Images and HD Wallpapers

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Messages (File Image)

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Image Reads: Wishing You a Year Filled With Prosperity, Happiness, and Good Health Both Mentally and Physically! Happy Rosh Hashanah!

Rosh Hashanah 2022 SMS (File Image)

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Image Reads: Wishing You a Very Happy Rosh Hashanah! May You Have an Amazing Year Ahead!

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Messages (File Image)

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Image Reads: Let’s Celebrate Our Heritage and Culture This Upcoming Year With Aplomb and Enthusiasm. Happy Jewish New Year to You

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Image Reads: May This New Year Come With So Many Opportunities To Prove Ourselves! Happy Rosh Hashanah!

Jewish New Year 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Rosh Hashanah 2022 Image Reads: Happy Jewish New Year. My Wishes Are With You That It Will Go Well.

