Sargi is an integral part of the Karwa Chauth celebrations. Sargi is the first meal on the day of the festival eaten before dawn, after which the fasting period begins. This year, Karwa Chauth 2021 is celebrated on October 24, Sunday. Sargi time begins at 3.03 am. The estimated sunrise on Karwa Chauth day is 6.28 am and as per traditions, one can eat Sargi two hours prior to the sunrise. This means, duration of Sargi 2021 time on Karwa Chauth 2021 is from 3.03 am until 4.28 am IST. Karwa Chauth 2021 Sargi Thali Items: List of Food Items That Go Into a Traditional Sargi Thali.

