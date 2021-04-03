Every year April is observed as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. SAAM is a campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault. It also aims at educating communities on how to prevent sexual violence. To observe the campaign, states, territories, organisations, rape crisis centres, government agencies, businesses, and individuals come together and hold informative events.

Twitter Abuzz With Messages, Quotes and Informative Posts About SAAM

SAAM

Support

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)