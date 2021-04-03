Every year April is observed as Sexual Assault Awareness Month. SAAM is a campaign to raise public awareness about sexual assault. It also aims at educating communities on how to prevent sexual violence. To observe the campaign, states, territories, organisations, rape crisis centres, government agencies, businesses, and individuals come together and hold informative events.

Twitter Abuzz With Messages, Quotes and Informative Posts About SAAM

April is sexual assault awareness month, to all the survivors of sexual violence (or any type of abuse for that matter), I see you and I will fight for you, support you, and uplift you always. #MeToo — ✨S E L E N A✨ (@suavesucia) April 2, 2021

SAAM

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month Reminder: your stories are valid & they matter. sexual assault is never your fault & it will get better. you are worthy of love & happiness. you are never alone, we will heal together.🤍 pic.twitter.com/45p7YSgvLm — bianethzy (@okkbianethzy) April 2, 2021

Support

It’s sexual assault awareness month and I just want to say whether you have told your story or not I believe you and I support you. Each and everyone of us matter. Under no circumstance was it ever your fault. I’m so proud of you all for being so strong. — 🌻 (@mcyorgelys) April 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)