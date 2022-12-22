Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is the December Solstice, a day with the shortest period of daylight. So this December Solstice actually marks the shortest day North of the Equator and the longest day in the south. People during this time love to watch the sunset and the sunrise, especially from Stonehenge. It is also called the First Day of Winter, and this event has even been a part of an annual cycle for some cultures. On Winter Solstice 2022, internet users have shared some beautiful wishes, greetings, lovely messages, HD wallpapers and images that you can forward to everyone you know. Stonehenge Winter Solstice 2022 Live Streaming: When and How To Watch the Sunset and Sunrise From the English Heritage? Everything To Know About the Event To Be Streamed Online.

Winter Solstice 2022 Greetings and Images

Happy winter solstice to everyone but especially to the capybaras of Nasu Animal Kingdom who got their yuzu hot bath today pic.twitter.com/4BH8ZQqLcc — Spoon & Tamago (@Johnny_suputama) December 21, 2022

Happy Winter Solstice!

Happy Winter Solstice to all in the northern hemisphere, today 21st December. The turn of the year's tide; a pivot-point; the day when the dark stops rising & the sun begins its slow climb back. We need all the light we can get right now.#TheLightIsRising 📷 Dominik Hofbauer pic.twitter.com/AKBZFfZznd — Robert Macfarlane (@RobGMacfarlane) December 21, 2022

Some Winter Solstice Humour

Wife: You haven’t left the couch all day Me: It’s the winter solstice Wife: So? Me: It’s a dwarf national holiday Wife: Why? Me: Shortest day of the year — Brad Williams (@funnybrad) December 22, 2022

Greetings on the First Day of Winter

"I climb quickly against the cold winter wind, eyes on the ground ahead of me to avoid stumbling. Not until I have reached the top of the hill and turned to face the south where the stars are brightest do I look upwards, greeting them all." C.R.Milne #WinterSolstice #LongestNight pic.twitter.com/NTtWCccobo — A.A.Milne (@A_AMilne) December 21, 2022

Happy Winter!

The most beautiful Christmas Tree formed by the frozen waters of a water fall, in Iceland. Happy Winter Solstice 2022 everyone! pic.twitter.com/ZiD1zVFMIw — Frances Gonzalez (@Frances94643080) December 21, 2022

