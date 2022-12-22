Winter Solstice in the Northern Hemisphere is the December Solstice, a day with the shortest period of daylight. So this December Solstice actually marks the shortest day North of the Equator and the longest day in the south. People during this time love to watch the sunset and the sunrise, especially from Stonehenge. It is also called the First Day of Winter, and this event has even been a part of an annual cycle for some cultures. On Winter Solstice 2022, internet users have shared some beautiful wishes, greetings, lovely messages, HD wallpapers and images that you can forward to everyone you know. Stonehenge Winter Solstice 2022 Live Streaming: When and How To Watch the Sunset and Sunrise From the English Heritage? Everything To Know About the Event To Be Streamed Online.

Winter Solstice 2022 Greetings and Images

Happy Winter Solstice!

Some Winter Solstice Humour

Greetings on the First Day of Winter

Happy Winter!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)