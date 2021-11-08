Chhath Puja 2021 or Mahaparv Chhath began on November 9 with Nahay Khay observed by Vratins, men and women observing this holy fast. Despite Chhath being a stringent fasting festival, women look forward to it and make it memorable by dressing up to the nines. Applying mehndi during Chhath is a common practice. This is why bring you a collection of mehndi design videos. It includes Chhath Puja special mehndi designs, new Arabic mehndi designs, Indian henna patterns for Chhath Puja 2021, Mahaparv Chhath special mehndi designs and so on. The main two days of Chhath Puja 2021 will be celebrated on November 10 and 11 with Vratins making arghya (offerings)to the Sun God (Surya Dev) and Chhathi Maiya. Chhath Puja 2021 Fashion: Monalisa Aka Antara Biswas Stuns in Traditional Yellow and Red Saree, Bookmark the Look NOW!

Beautiful Full Hands Mehndi Design For Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja Special Mehndi Designs

Latest Chhath Puja 2021 Mehndi Designs

Simple and Beautiful Mehendi Designs

