Tributes poured in on Twitter on the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 attack for those heroes who laid down their lives during the series of terrorist strikes in Mumbai. The incident took place on November 26, 2008, when a total of 10 terrorists arrived secretly in Mumbai through the sea route and opened fire at people at various posh locations of the city. While the country remembers the deadly 26/11 attack, netizens took to social media platforms for paying tribute to the lost heroes and the victims of the horrific attack. 26/11 Mumbai Attack: 13 Years After Terror Attack, Scars of Dreadful Incident Are Still Hard to Fade

Netizens Remembering Brave Heroes of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack:

Let Us Pause And Remember Each Of These Heroes:

Huge Respect To Our Saviours..

Heart-Felt Tribute To The Heroes!

26/11, A Tragic Day For Mumbai!

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)