Tributes poured in on Twitter on the 13th anniversary of the 26/11 attack for those heroes who laid down their lives during the series of terrorist strikes in Mumbai. The incident took place on November 26, 2008, when a total of 10 terrorists arrived secretly in Mumbai through the sea route and opened fire at people at various posh locations of the city. While the country remembers the deadly 26/11 attack, netizens took to social media platforms for paying tribute to the lost heroes and the victims of the horrific attack. 26/11 Mumbai Attack: 13 Years After Terror Attack, Scars of Dreadful Incident Are Still Hard to Fade

Netizens Remembering Brave Heroes of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attack:

Gone, But Not Forgotten! We stand in solidarity and pay a tribute to the martyrs of 26/11 who lost their lives in the cowardly terrorist attack. We salute the bravehearts who defended our nation and its people.#MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/ehJ0KCUO5z — Shashi Kumar (@iShashiShekhar) November 26, 2020

Let Us Pause And Remember Each Of These Heroes:

Remembering the exemplary courage and supreme sacrifice of our bravehearts today 🙏🏻🇮🇳 #NeverForgiveNeverForget #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/w4QVxCl5vP — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) November 26, 2021

Huge Respect To Our Saviours..

Never Forget - Never Forgive Planners of 26/11 #MumbaiTerrorAttack in Pakistan & covert political supporters in India. It was attack on India’s sovereignty & bigger conspiracy to create Hindu terror boggy. Heartfelt tribute to Victims 🌺👏 pic.twitter.com/en3V8E5HmO — Major Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) November 26, 2021

Heart-Felt Tribute To The Heroes!

13 YEARS TO DATE#LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 the gallant #IndianBraves who made the supreme sacrifice defending the city of Mumbai, and the 166 innocent lives lost #OnThisDay 26 November in 2008 in the dastardly #MumbaiTerrorAttack by Pakistani Terrorists #MumbaiAttacks#MumbaiAttackpic.twitter.com/z8vDyKXtgW — LestWeForgetIndia🇮🇳 (@LestWeForgetIN) November 26, 2021

26/11, A Tragic Day For Mumbai!

13 years gone,but it will always stay in memory A tribute to all the martyrs of #MumbaiTerrorAttack pic.twitter.com/EG49tS92FL — Atharva Deshmukh (@Ro45hitian) November 26, 2021

