A video going viral on social media shows a man rescuing a monitor lizard hiding in a commode. In the viral clip, the monitor lizard is seen hiding itself inside the ceramics of a western toilet commode. The video shows a man managing to tie the monitor lizard by a rope and trying to pull it out carefully. As the video moves forward, the man is seen breaking a few portions of the commode with care as he successfully rescues the monitor lizard. The clip also shows the lizard being coiled up inside the ceramics of the toilet commode. Another video showing the rescued reptile being placed in a wash basin and opening its tongue has also surfaced. Flying Snake Spotted in Ranchi: Video of Rare ‘Takshak Nag’ Crawling Over Wall Goes Viral.

Man Rescues Monitor Lizard from Toilet' Commode

Reptile Placed in Wash Basin After Being Rescued

