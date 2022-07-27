Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik and his team pay tribute to the late 11th President of India, APJ Abdul Kalam on his 7th death anniversary. The 'Missile Man of India' breathed his last on July 27, 2015 while giving a speech at IIM, Shillong. Pattnaik shared a tweet of the beautiful sand art that featured the very well-known "People's President" who is remembered as a great teacher and scientist. The artist shared old pics of his intricate sand artwork on Twitter. Check out APJ Abdul Kalam's sand art below. APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary 2022: Inspirational Quotes To Remember the ‘Missile Man of India’ on His Punyatithi

APJ Abdul Kalam's Sand Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik

Remembering the Missile Man Of India BharatRatna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his death anniversary.🙏 pic.twitter.com/52lHti2aNl — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 27, 2022

Old Pic of the Beautiful Sand Art

Tributes to Common/Missile man; Students’ icon; People’s President BharatRatna Dr #APJAbdulKalam on his death anniv. I am Sharing One of My SandArt at Puribeach pic.twitter.com/bY0jwhlDy2 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 27, 2020

