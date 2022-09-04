A video of a man selling snacks like the Kacha Bada star Bhuban in a unique way is going viral on social media. In a video that was shared by a Twitter user, a man can be seen selling snacks (namkeen) in a unique way by using his voice. The internet has dubbed the man as "Bhopali namkeen wala". The video was shared by a Twitter user Akash Shukla who said that there is no dearth of talent in Bhopal. Shukla called the man in the video "Bhopali namkeen wala".

Watch Video:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)