In a humorous yet eyebrow-raising sales trend, Blinkit, the quick delivery platform owned by Zomato, reported an unconventional order from a customer in South Delhi. According to Albinder Dhindsa, the founder of Blinkit, the customer placed an order for a staggering 9940 condoms in 2023. The quirky purchase has earned the customer accolades from the company, with Blinkit stating that the individual "deserves a standing ovation" for their unique order. Zomato Denies Offering 'USD 2 Billion' To Acquire Logistic Platform Shiprocket, Cautions Investors Against Incorrect News Floating in Market: Report.

South Delhi Resident Orders 9940 Condoms

deserves a standing ovulation pic.twitter.com/SWeWcu3sVk — Lok 🥦🥝🥑 (@wtfflok) December 29, 2023

Now, that is called a 'safe' investment 😂 pic.twitter.com/h1rMJDyjvW — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) December 29, 2023

