Panic erupted at the revered Khwaja Garib Nawaz's shrine in Ajmer, Rajasthan, when a half-naked man armed with a sword entered the premises. The individual, identified as Alam Ali from Uttar Pradesh, caused a commotion as he brandished the weapon. After a brief struggle, he was quickly overpowered, and his weapon was seized. A viral video by IANS shows him adjusting his lower garments on the shrine's premises. Police have taken him into custody, launching an investigation. Ajmer Dargah Case: Next Hearing Concerning Claim of Temple Within Dargah Premises To Be Heard on January 24, 2025.

Half-Naked Man With Sword Storms Khwaja Garib Nawaz’s Shrine in Ajmer

Ajmer, Rajasthan: A youth entered Khwaja Garib Nawaz's shrine with a sword and in an half-naked state, causing panic. After a struggle, the sword was seized. The youth, identified as Alam Ali from Uttar Pradesh, was handed over to the police pic.twitter.com/l2HvnVmFEC — IANS (@ians_india) April 1, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)