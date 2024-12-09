BTS member Jungkook has launched a personal YouTube channel, and fans can't keep their calm. The channel named 'Bam's Dad' is dedicated to his dog Bam. At the time of writing, his YouTube channel has already surpassed over 440K subscribers in a span of a few hours. The K-Pop star subtly made the announcement when he added the YouTube channel's link on his official Instagram bio, 'Bam's Dad.' ARMYs are thrilled about this new platform as they unite to anticipate content featuring Bam. Social media platforms, including X (formerly Twitter), are filled with screenshots and pictures of the YouTube channel. ‘I Am Still – The Original’ Review: Jungkook’s Documentary Unveiling the ‘Golden’ Maknae’s Solo Album Production Journey Is Must-See For K-Pop Fans, Say Critics.

BTS Jungkook's Personal YouTube Channel

jungkook using every social media he is so cute pic.twitter.com/4zQWNpUltv — …♡ (@kukivlog) December 8, 2024

His Love For Bam

jungkook's love for bam ★ — a thread pic.twitter.com/3stURez1mF — ✩ (@mahoneyjeon) December 8, 2024

Jungkook's YouTube Channel Surpassed 100K In Only 2 Hours

Jungkook’s “Bam’s dad” YouTube channel has surpassed 100K subscribers in the span of just 2 hours, without any post or content. Fans found out the channel by seeing it linked in his bam IG account bio Jungkook will receive the YouTube Silver Play button for hitting 100K pic.twitter.com/z5YnZxcx1a — Jungkook SNS  (@Jungkook_SNS) December 8, 2024

The Subtlety

Jungkook added a link of bam's YouTube channel in bowwow_bam insta bio. jungkook has opened a youtube channel for bam and it was created in 2016!! pic.twitter.com/HFwajCcNMI — ⁷ (@Pk_bts_land) December 8, 2024

