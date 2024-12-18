After a year of serving in the military, Jungkook finally made a special live appearance on Weverse to reconnect with ARMY. The K-pop star shared a heartfelt moment with fans, giving them a tour of his house, and offering a glimpse into his life while on break from his military service. During the live session, Jungkook even serenaded viewers with a rendition of BLACKPINK Rose’s track "APT," showcasing his vocal prowess. It was a warm and intimate moment for fans who had been eagerly awaiting his return. Despite his busy schedule, Jungkook took time to remind ARMY how much they meant to him, making the live session a memorable one. BTS Jungkook’s ‘Standing Next to You’ Plagiarised? Vietnamese Singer Under Fire for Alleged Copy of Golden Maknae’s Hit Track, ARMY Trends #StopCopyingBTS.

Jungkook Sings ‘APT’ Track

BTS Jungkook vibes to ROSÉ & Bruno Mars mega-hit “APT.” in a recent live. pic.twitter.com/O02qpLY2fs — Rosé Charts (@charts_rose) December 18, 2024

Jungkook Gave a Tour of His House

jungkook showing us his new home (doesn’t give you the right to show up, though) pic.twitter.com/vTYEYp0VeU — jungkook admirer₇ (@dreamjeons) December 18, 2024

