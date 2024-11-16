Netflix's main card, Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson, drew sharp criticism for continuous technical difficulties, with many questioning the streamer's capability to broadcast live events globally. Adding to their poor streaming service, they also managed to flash legendary boxer Mike Tyson’s bare ass to millions of viewers across the world! In a pre-bout interview, the 58-year-old was doing a short interview with the streamer, and then he turned around to move away from the mic. It was this moment Mike Tyson flashed his naked ass to the world. It has to be one of the most WTF moments, as the netizens are busy reacting to the videos going viral. Meanwhile, Mike Tyson lost his bout, and Jake Paul was declared the winner by unanimous decision. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Boxing Bout: 'Entire Fight Was Dumb' Netizens React To Youtuber-Turned-Boxer's Win Over Former Undisputed Heavyweight Champion.

Netflix Posts Video of Mike Tyson Flashing His Bare Ass on Camera!

Why Suffer Alone

Like this post if you just saw Mike Tyson’s ass on Netflix. Share if you want to curse others who may not have. pic.twitter.com/Whvbs3P9ip — BarryDingles (@DeeterGaming) November 16, 2024

Busy Day For The Netizens

We See What You Did There

“How ass was the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight ?” pic.twitter.com/li5hPK5i1V — vids that go hard (@vidsthatgohard) November 16, 2024

Ask Bro

Netflix caught me off guard showing me Mike Tyson’s Ass like that outta nowhere 😭 why is bro walking around with his cheeks out pic.twitter.com/XnilrJMaDk — Saltafa (@saltafa) November 16, 2024

