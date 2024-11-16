Netflix made a huge announcement nearly a year ago when it confirmed the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match to be shown live only on the streaming app and website. The bout was later made official also making it even interesting. The age, experience, playing style and power differences were so intriguing that fans were quickly hooked to Netflix’s attempt to enter the sports live-streaming market. But sadly, on the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul boxing match day, the site faced an issue with streaming not loading properly. Fans trolled the streaming giants for the same. Check out some of the memes below. Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul Full Fight Video Live Streaming Online: Former Champion Predicts ‘Vicious Win’ Over Young Opponent as Tyson Enters Venue in Arlington Texas (Watch).

Fans Showing Netflix 'Condition'

Fan Speculating Engineer's Condition

Fan Showing 'inside pictures'?

Fans Saying 'Netflix Not Ready'

Netflix after scamming everyone into watching a fight they have no idea how to support technically #NetflixFight pic.twitter.com/6DtwOGLHif — 800 Hertz⚡️🎶 (@800Hertz) November 16, 2024

Congratulating on Epic Fail

You had one job tonight, @netflix #NetflixFight Quit trying to gaslight me and blame my internet connection. pic.twitter.com/NJZoQQKUMI — Lyn-Z (@Tater_Pickles) November 16, 2024

Fans Frustrated by Buffering

