Kapil Wasnik, a Nagpur-based man, ordered a cake from a bakery through the food-delivery app Swiggy on Friday. While ordering, he mentioned, “please mention if the cake contains egg.” In response to this, the bakery wrote "contain egg" on his cake. "So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order, (sic)" Wasnik tweeted. The tweet has received several comments from people who couldn't stop laughing at the bakery's blunder.

Check Tweet:

So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order 👇🏼 pic.twitter.com/WHN0Ht20r0 — Kapil Wasnik (@kapildwasnik) May 20, 2022

