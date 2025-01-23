IShowSpeed is a popular American YouTuber and streamer. It is a known fact that he is a huge fan of footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. He is often spotted at his matches and even owns a Cristiano Ronaldo-themed Lamborghini. On his 20th birthday on January 21, the YouTuber received a birthday wish from Cristiano with the message ‘Happy birthday, Speed! Hope your day was great. Stay wild and fast.’ This sweet gesture by Cristiano elevated IShowSpeed’s birthday celebrations and quickly went viral online. View the post below. IShowspeed 20th Birthday: YouTuber Celebrates His Special Day in Argentina, Girlfriend Vanessa Williams Pays Streamer Surprise Visit (Watch Videos).

Cristiano Ronaldo Wishes IShowSpeed on His Birthday

Cristiano Ronaldo wishes IShowSpeed a happy birthday 🤯 pic.twitter.com/VULaSpH9Ac — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) January 22, 2025

🚨| BREAKING: CRISTIANO RONALDO WISHED SPEED A HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/QyPsyF28VZ — Speedy HQ (@IShowSpeedHQ) January 22, 2025

