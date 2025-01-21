We come across various mesmerising and stunning videos of nature. In a viral video that is circulating on social media, a photographer captures crown shyness at the rata forest in New Zealand. The term crown shyness refers to a fascinating natural phenomenon that is usually observed in some tree species where the crowns of fully stocked trees do not touch each other, much like 'social distancing.' The trees form a canopy with channel-like gaps. The photographer states that ever since the video was uploaded online, it went viral, and he had many people asking if the video was AI-generated. This rata forest is situated on Enderby Island, and it is one of the most remote places on Earth. It is around 300 miles south from New Zealand’s mainland, and it is also one of the rare pest-free islands where endemic species live without the fear of being killed. Social Distancing Among Trees? Video of ‘Crown Shyness’ Goes Viral As Netizens Feel Mesmerised After Watching It.

Photographer Captures Crown Shyness

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael George (@michaelgeorge)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)