If you are a vegetarian, then this video might make you feel sick. An old video showing a piece of raw beef pulsating is making rounds online. It shows freshly cut meat "spasming" after salt was added to it. The salt caused its muscles to throb, which looked like the meat was still alive. According to sources, while the central nervous system has been cut off from the flesh, the muscles still respond to the salt because the uncovered nerve endings are not yet dead. The horrifying clip went viral, with a netizen saying, "The least appetizing thing I've ever seen." Woman Grills Rodents Openly on Public Sidewalk in New York City; Viral Video Draws Mixed Reactions.

Here's The Sickening Clip:

Adding salt to freshly cut muscle causes it to spasm. pic.twitter.com/h5GAp3NJYj — Weird and Terrifying (@weirdterrifying) January 9, 2023

