If you’re currently in Delhi or North India, you know that winter can be absolutely brutal. At a time when the temperature is reaching a minimum of 7 degrees Celsius or lesser (definitely feels lesser), Delhiites usually decide to take refuge in memes to make themselves feel better. It’s even hard to walk a 2-minute distance away from the bed, and people are spending hours deciding if it’s okay for them to take a shower or if they can just conveniently skip another day. At a time like this, share these Delhi winter funny memes and cold wave hilarious jokes with everyone you know struggling to tolerate Dilli Ki Sardi. Cold Wave Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As North India Experience Chilly Winters!
Delhi Winter Funny Memes
Cold wave effect #ColdWave #DelhiAirport #delhi pic.twitter.com/1rlDEJJtJ9
— Prashant Ranjan (@pranjan21) December 27, 2022
It's True!
Me this morning 😑, Haye reh #ColdWave 💔#TuesdayFeeling #TuesdayMorning #Weathercloud #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/pqojt8F8NW
— Zahira Baloch (@ZahiraBaloch) December 27, 2022
The Daily Struggle...
रोज का संघर्ष सिर्फ नार्थ वाले समझेंगे ये बात 😂😂😂#north #winters #dillikisardi #winteriscoming #delhi #funny #memes #trolls #desi #bakchodi #harami #bihar #madhyapradesh #delhi #rajasthan #udaipur #chandigarh #AssemblyElections2018 pic.twitter.com/SNVvvGXyUO
— Gangs Of North (@GangsOfNorth) December 11, 2018
It's Almost Snowing!
#ColdWave #delhikisardi pic.twitter.com/8eK7tl0DSZ
— Shivani Bohra (@shivanibohra_) December 26, 2022
That Question...
What to do friends?? Nahau ya Nahi 😨#ColdWave #Weathercloud #WeatherUpdate pic.twitter.com/cyobQX6vhT
— देशी छोरा (@Deshi_Indian01) December 27, 2022
