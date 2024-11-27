Drinksgiving, also known as Blackout Wednesday, is a fun tradition celebrated every year before Thanksgiving. Drinksgiving 2024 falls on Wednesday, November 27. This tradition combines the joy of unwinding with the spirit of reunion. The day is also often referred to as ‘the biggest bar night of the year.’ People come together and spend time with family and friends, catch up over drinks and food, share some laughs, and celebrate. Many also gather at pubs or celebrate the day with house parties. To kick off the celebrations, netizens took to social media to share Drinksgiving 2024 wishes, Blackout Wednesday funny memes, jokes, and Drinksgiving greetings, HD images, and wallpapers. Drinksgiving 2024 Wishes and Blackout Wednesday HD Images: Share Quotes, Messages, Greetings and Wallpapers Ahead of Thanksgiving.

Drinksgiving Messages

People return home & celebrate with old friends on the night before Thanksgiving. Blackout Wednesday, or Drinksgiving, is one of the biggest drinking nights of the year, even more so than New Year's Eve and St. Patrick's Day. Stay safe and be careful tomorrow night. pic.twitter.com/7gvr1Ayq5Q — RI BHDDH (@RIBHDDH) November 27, 2024

Drinksgiving Wishes

Drinksgiving is back, the state of our Union is strong… Now let’s bring back the Thanksgiving GoGo’s! https://t.co/K4AXzJXO0c pic.twitter.com/ddYLhsEQSV — Beatrice Peterson (@MissBeaE on all platforms) (@MissBeaE) November 26, 2024

Drinksgiving Posts

Is it too soon to start talking about Drinksgiving? Who’s gonna be open? pic.twitter.com/SfYJPfmDPx — DiningDrunkDC (@DiningDrunkDC) November 7, 2024

Drinksgiving Jokes

Blackout Wednesday is gonna go so hard when you’re standing in the middle of your hometown bar with 8 of your day-1 boys doing this: pic.twitter.com/Zl1sRUC1NL — Jake Gardan (@BeezyGas) November 25, 2024

Drinksgiving Memes

Me walking into binnys to get all my shit for blackout wednesday pic.twitter.com/sVj8oATVMK — leah🦦 (@onlyangeleah) November 27, 2024

