A robbery at an Apple store went downhill when the thief apparently injured himself. The man was caught on camera escaping after a robbery bid at an Apple store. The time and the place where the incident took place is not known. The video captures the moment he tried to escape by jumping from the mall's second floor. However, he does not land properly and ends up injuring himself. He tries to limp away but again falls on the floor due to pain. Bee Swarm Attack Viral Video: Man Collapses On Ground After Hundreds of 'Stinging Insects' Attack Him in California.

Thief Try To Escape by Jumping From Second Floor:

Dude jumps off 2nd floor trying to get away after robbing Apple store 😬 pic.twitter.com/pdEjodh1Ka — Crazy Clips (@crazyclipsonly) May 17, 2023

