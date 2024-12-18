There is a new meme template in town, and it will instantly bring a big smile to your face, along with a little tiny pain in the heart. But what is so special about this meme? A video of a cute little girl is doing rounds on Instagram, courtesy of reels! In this viral clip, this adorable girl appears to be very upset over something and is seen having an emotional outburst. With angry tears flowing down her cheeks, she can be heard confronting people in front of her (not seen in the video). However, there is one line that has caught everyone’s attention, which the girl says at the end of the video. She says, “mere kaan hai, main andhi nahi hoon”, which roughly translates to “I have ears, I am not blind.” This adorable mix-up of words has got the internet hooked. 'Cheen Tapak Dum Dum' Funny Memes and Reels Go Viral! Chhota Bheem Villain's 'Takiya Kalam' 'Chin Tapak Dam Dam' Ringtone Is on Everyone's Mind.

Instagram and YouTube are full of funny memes and meme templates around the crying girl. People have taken to the comments section to come up with their own version of “mere kaan hai, main andhi nahi hoon.” Some of the most hilarious comments were, “mere daant hai, main ganji nahi hun” (translated to “I have teeth, I am not bald), “Mera exam hai mae soya nhi hu” (translated to “I have exams, I haven’t slept) and so on.

Viral Video of Crying Little Girl Saying 'Mere Kaan Hai Main Andhi Nahi Hoon'

Well, her adorable mixup with words has given netizens a reason to smile, but there are many who also seem to be concerned about her emotional turmoil. There were many who left comments regarding her well-being. We hope the original account shares an update on the girl doing fine.

