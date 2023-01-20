Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been on Bharat Jodo Yatra for past several weeks. Even in this extreme cold, Rahul was not seen wearing any warm clothes like jumper, jacket, sweater or muffler. It has been nearly 125 days since the Bharat Jodo Yatra started from Kanyakumari. Since then, Rahul is wearing only a white t-shirt. On Friday, netizens took to social media claiming that the Wayanad MP has finally started feeling cold and shared pictures of him wearing a "jacket" during the yatra in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua. However, the congress MP was wearing a windcheater and not a jacket as several users are claiming. Since it was raining in Kathua, Rahul was seen wearing a black windcheater. Rahul Gandhi Walks Around in Delhi Wearing T-Shirt Amid Cold Wave, Internet Amazed (See Pics).

Did Rahul Gandhi Wear Jacket?

Finally saw @RahulGandhi wearing a jacket... The fear of cold is here... — Kaustav Dasgupta 🇮🇳 (@KDasgupta_18) January 20, 2023

Is this the first time Rahul Gandhi has worn a jacket in his Bharat Jodo Yatra? pic.twitter.com/nIIC9Ug3rM — Ashok Upadhyay (@ashoupadhyay) January 20, 2023

Rahul Was Wearing Raincoat:

Be clear: @RahulGandhi wearing raincoat since it's raining in Kathua or shameless @amitmalviya will tell RG wearing Jacket blah blah blah — Bilal Ahmed (@BilalAhmedNgp) January 20, 2023

Wearing a black jacket in light drizzle, Shri @RahulGandhi ji resumed the Padayatra from Kathua in Jammu & Kashmir with huge crowds this morning. Shiv Sena leader MP Shri. @rautsanjay61 ji walking with Rahul Gandhi.#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/gYd6a3lHyQ — Ramesh Sanapala (@RameshSanapala5) January 20, 2023

