Is the Reserve Bank of India really issuing new INR 350 and INR 5 notes? The latest viral photos claiming to show these new denominations are nothing but a hoax. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has not issued any new currency notes of INR 350 or INR 5, despite viral images circulating on social media. These images, claiming to show new denominations, have been debunked as fake, with similar photos resurfacing as far back as three years ago. The current valid denominations are INR 5, INR 10, INR 20, INR 50, INR 100, INR 200, and INR 500, with the RBI confirming that only these notes remain in circulation. In response to the viral claims, the RBI stated that any banknote issued by them, unless withdrawn from circulation, remains legal tender across India. Sim Cards Will Remain Valid for 90 Days Without Recharge Under New Guidelines Issued by TRAI? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About News Article's Claim.

Netizen Claims RBI Issues New INR 350 and INR 5 Notes

Facebook User Claims RBI Issued New Currency Notes (Photo Credits: Facebook/ Md Murad Miah)

Fake Claim About RBI Issuing INR 350 Notes

Instagram User Claims New Currency Notes of INR 350 in Circulation (Photo Credits: Instagram/ bigfarttrolls)

