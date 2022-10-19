The Cyber Swachhta Mission of Chandigarh Police recently took to social media to create awareness among people regarding Electricity Bill scam. The Chandigarh police has urged people to "Beware of WhatsApp message asking you to clear your bill". The police said also requested people to reports such messages and contact the officials of the electricity department. "Stay Alert, Stay Safe", a message read in the video shared by the police. Maharashtra Online Fraud: Man Loses Rs 2.14 Lakh After Clicking on ‘Update’ Power Bill Link Sent by Fraudsters in Nagpur.

Beware of WhatsApp Message Asking You To Clear Your Bill

Electricity Bill scam alert: Beware of WhatsApp message asking you to clear your bill.@DgpChdPolice pic.twitter.com/3qi3cuiaIT — Cyber Swachhta Mission Chandigarh Police (@ChdCyberCell) October 18, 2022

