A number of Twitter users are sharing a video claiming that Vinayak Chaturthi is being celebrated in Holland, the capital of oranges. The video is widely shared on social media platforms. However, the truth is it is an old video. The viral video is actually of an event held on the eve of the 85th Lemon Festival, in Menton, southeastern France, on February 16, 2018.

Old Video Going Viral With Wrong Context: Holland is said to be the capital of orange in the world. See how they celebrate Vinayaka Chaturthi pic.twitter.com/s6z0lEffQ8 — Anu Satheesh 🇮🇳 (@AnuSatheesh5) September 3, 2022 However, it must be noted that the video is an old video that is going viral on social media. The video is from 2018 and the place mentioned in the video is also misleading. The sculpture of Lord Ganesha, made of lemons and oranges is from another place. See original post: A worker on a mobile elevating platform checks a sculpture of Hindu deity Ganesh, made of lemons and oranges, on the eve of the 85th Lemon Festival, in Menton, southeastern France, on February 16, 2018. The 'Bollywood' themed festival runs from February 17 to March 4, 2018. pic.twitter.com/FupwdoAeJx — PO BAG 1 (@pobag1) February 17, 2018 The sculpture of Lord Ganesha was made back in 2018 on the eve of the 85th Lemon Festival, in Menton, southeastern France. The event was held on February 16, 2018. As per reports, the 'Bollywood' themed festival was held from February 17 to March 4, 2018. Watch Video:

