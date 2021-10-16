Amid the coronavirus outbreak, Google has been creating awareness and providing much required information regarding the infection. Its recent Doodle, the search engine showed 'COVID vaccine near me' and urged people to 'Get Vaccinated, Wear a Mask , Save Lives' with an interesting graphic illustration. Scroll down to see Google Doodle on October 16:

Google Doodle on October 16:

Google Doodle on October 16 (Photo Credits: Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)