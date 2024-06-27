A giant colony of bees has created quite a stir in Inverness. Thousands of bees were found living inside the ceiling of a house in Inverness. It is believed that the bees had been living above the plasterboard ceiling in a spare bedroom for many years. It was only when the homeowner's grandchildren mentioned hearing buzzing sounds at night when they went to sleep that the cause of the sound was checked. Upon checking, three colonies, each with up to 60,000 bees, were found in the home. Beekeeper Andrew Card from the Loch Ness Honey Company was called to relocate the bees to temporary hives. The colonies will be tested for parasites for several weeks before being used for honey production next year. Crazy Bee Facts! Why Do Bees Die After Stinging? Do All Bees Die After Stinging? Get Your Bee FAQs Answered Here.

Colony of Bees Found in Inverness Home

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loch Ness Honey Company (@lochnesshoney)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)