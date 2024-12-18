International Migrants Day is observed every year across the globe on December 18. International Migrants Day 2024 falls on Wednesday, December 18. Migrants make immense contributions to global development. Migrants fill critical gaps in labour, play a major role in societies, and enrich cultural diversity. Migration happens when people travel to another country in search of a better life, better job opportunities, freedom, or even safety. However, migrants are often exploited and face many issues. Hence, the day was established in 2000 by the United Nations as a platform to raise awareness about issues and challenges faced by migrants. The day also aims to provide them with respect and dignity and put the spotlight on their contributions. To observe the day and raise awareness, netizens took to social media to share International Migrants Day 2024 messages, quotes, images, wallpapers, and sayings. International Migrants Day 2024 Quotes, Images and HD Wallpapers: Send Messages, Sayings, Greetings and Photos To Honour the Resilience of Migrants.

Observed annually on December 18, the global event of International Migrants Day is observed to raise awareness about the rights of migrants across the globe. #ntpschannel #December #specialdays #December2024 #december18th #InternationalMigrantsDay #migrants #Migration pic.twitter.com/o7myaDTAaD — NTPS - Numerical Test for Puzzles and Skills (@ntpschannel) December 18, 2024

To recognize the valuable economic contributions made by migrants to both their host and native countries and to promote equitable respect for everyone’s rights, on December 18 International Migrants Day is observed every year around the globe.#InternationalMigrantsDay… pic.twitter.com/zos53zXc4B — Government of Punjab (@PbGovtIndia) December 18, 2024

Today is International Migrants Day. Let us come together and remember the refugees and migrants who have lost their lives or have disappeared while trying to reach safe harbour after arduous journeys across seas and deserts. pic.twitter.com/hFow7kAU0a — arunendra narayan (@arunendranaraya) December 18, 2024

18 December: International Migrants Day pic.twitter.com/kQNh1Ne3SZ — International Day (@HandokoIforte) December 18, 2024

みんなおはよう☀ 今日は国際移民デーなんだって！🌏✨ 僕はペルーや中国から来た友達がいるけど、みんなは海外の友達いる？ Good morning everyone ☀ Today is International Migrants Day! 🌏✨ I have friends from Peru and China, do you have friends from overseas? pic.twitter.com/IYM6WtZES8 — -HIKO- AI少年天使 (@aiangelboys2024) December 17, 2024

