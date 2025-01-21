Last year, we saw Haliey Welch rise to prominence as the ‘Hawk Tuah Girl’ after her cheeky response in a spontaneous street interview went viral. Now, a Hooters waitress has been dubbed the ‘2025 Hawk Tuah Girl’ after a video of her flirting with a cop during a DUI arrest went viral online. In the video, Sophia Ross was pulled over in November for allegedly being impaired. The officer, on finding something amiss, begins field sobriety tests. Sophia then tries to flirt her way out of the DUI arrest. In the video, she can be heard saying, “We’re going to make out here,” “I will do anything for you, Daddy." At one point she even begins rubbing herself against the cop and says, “I can’t keep my hands off you.” The officer rejects her advances. After the video went viral online, she was compared to the Hawk Tuah Girl, and in an interview with TMZ, Sophia mentions that she looks up to her. Is Hawk Tuah Girl Pregnant? Haliey Welch’s Old Bikini Photo and Social Media Absence Fuel Pregnancy Rumours (See Pics & Video).

2025 Hawk Tuah Girl, Sophia Ross

🚨WATCH: Hooters waitress tries flirting her way out of a DUl arrest - then berates the cop as a "nerd" when he rebuffed her advances. Sophia Ross, 22, who was pulled over in November for allegedly being impaired in initially tells the officer "We're gonna make out here," As… pic.twitter.com/sU3rQXMmKX — ConservaBased (@ConservaBased) January 8, 2025

Sophia Ross Looks Up to Hawk Tuah Girl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

